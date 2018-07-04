The Metal Gear Solid soundtrack goes perfectly with this footage of a robbery gone wrong

Footage of an elaborately failed convenience store robbery went viral earlier this week. In a video originally uploaded to CTV News, a young duo fends off cops in a tense in-store showdown in Alberta, Canada. The duo's attempts are both ingenious and bumbling, and as The Huffington Post points out, it's probably the best film you'll see this year. It resembles a modern day Charlie Chaplin sketch.

Variations of the video have proliferated, but none can rival this edit made by Twitter user Omar Villegas. They've overlaid music and audio from Metal Gear Solid 2, and it works brilliantly.

Check it out: