The maker of Among the Sleep and Mosaic unveils a new game about driving a food truck for super-cute animals

Krillbite Studio is best known for dark, sometimes disturbing games like Among the Sleep, Mosaic, and the very brief but clever The Plan. But its next game looks to be something very different: It's "a culinary food truck adventure" called Fruitbus.

Fruitbus gives players a fully customizable food truck and sets them loose in an open world where they can forage for ingredients, create new recipes, and "feed new friends to unlock unique stories and memories." 

Also, you're apparently some kind of wild animal, although that doesn't seem especially relevant to the narrative as you're also able to drive. And use kitchen utensils.

Your customers, unsurprisingly, are also members of the animal kingdom, appropriately anthropomorphized so it doesn't seem weird that they're lining up for food on their lunch break.

That's a spicy meatball!

(Image credit: Krillbite Studio)

It looks very cute and wholesome, and honestly it's got me a little suspicious of the whole thing. Although "curious" might be a better word for it: I don't think it's a trap, and Krillbite's previous game, the 2021 exploration short Sunlight, demonstrated that the studio is capable of more than creeping grimness. Even so, this really seems like a sharp and unexpected change in direction for the studio.

(And as anyone who's played The Plan will know, maybe it is a trap. It's free on Steam, by the way, and if you haven't experienced it yet, I urge you to.)

Fruitbus is currently slated to come out sometime in 2024, and will be available for PC on Steam.

(Image credit: Krillbite Studio)
