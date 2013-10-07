The Long Dark trailer gives an early glimpse of winter survival

It was last month that The Long Dark went out in to the wilderness of Kickstarter . Since then, it's been successfully scavenging for internet money, but will need to redouble its efforts if it's to live beyond next week. First though, a respite, as it comes back into the warmth to construct its first trailer, giving a very early look at the exploration survival game.

At $116,793 CAD of a desired $200,000 CAD, and eight days to go, The Long Dark will need to tempt a few more people with its vision of Northern post-disaster survival. This video should give a flavour of what developer Hinterland Games are aiming for, but even then, it's clearly very early in the development process, with most of its suggested systems yet to be implemented.

