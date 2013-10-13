The Long Dark survives its Kickstarter campaign, with three days left on the clock

The Long Dark just got a little bit brighter with the news that its Kickstarter page has hit its $200,000 target. The wintry wilderness survival game has three days left to go, which should be just enough time for the team add a new Aurora Boreanaz stretch goal to their Kickstarter page. I would pay all kinds of money to make that happen.

You may recall that The Long Dark is a terrifically exciting first-person survival adventure, and if you didn't recall it, you can rectify that by reading our lengthy interview with creative director Raphael van Lierop. The game's expected release date is October next year, so we have a Long Dark wait ahead of us.