The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is currently on sale with a rare $40 discount

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 5 buttons | 63g | $159.99 $120 at Amazon (save $39.99) (opens in new tab)

There are two things I want in a mouse in 2022: wireless connectivity and lightweight construction. This mouse delivers that and flawless performance to boot. It looks and feels a simple take on gaming mouse design by today's standards, but there are subtle contours that help keep it snug in your hand while in use. There's only one thing to note: it's the white version that's $120. The black version, which I own, is $137.

You can tell the PC gaming world is healing: graphics cards are selling for MSRP, next generation chips are just around the corner, and this highly sought after lightweight gaming mouse from Logitech is not only in stock, it's enjoying a rare discount right now.

As I noted in my Logitech G Pro X Superlight review (opens in new tab) back in February 2021: "The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is sold out everywhere... Logitech says it expects new stock weekly but is facing 'unprecedented demand.' Which is sadly an all too familiar refrain these days."

Those were dark days, but it appears things are getting much better as we head into the summer. The white version of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is available for $120 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, down $40 from its original retail price.

It's a fantastic number, too. It weighs in at under 63g yet still retains top-class features, such as the Hero 25K sensor and seamless wireless functionality. Though I would be first to sing this gaming mouse's praises, the Superlight is the mouse I use every day (when I'm not testing another, anyways).

What I appreciate about this one most is just how clean cut it is. It doesn't use any cut-outs or strange-feeling materials to shed weight. It's just a strong, sleek chassis. There are only two thumb buttons, as well, which might not appeal to everyone but does appeal to my simplistic macro needs.

I like to remap my melee to the front button and my knife to the rear button when playing Hunt: Showdown, which makes for a swift 1-2 action for stabbing. Exactly what you want in that game. Then I use the front button for melee in Destiny 2, but the rear button for my class ability. Pretty straightforward stuff, but I struggle to fill other macros when I have them.

The Superlight next to its older sibling, the equally impressive Logitech G Pro Wireless. (Image credit: Future)

To the mouse at hand, and the Superlight surprisingly sticks the landing when it comes to battery life. You do have to fairly regularly recharge this one, like most, but with around 70 hours of reported battery life it does go far. I'd say that's a pretty fair assumption of a single charge, as I find I only need to juice it back up once during a regular work week. The lack of RGB lighting on this mouse definitely helps it save precious battery.

The scroll wheel isn't a fancy number like the popular Logitech G502, but it is a nicely tactile unit. Generally, the Superlight lives up its name and is smooth and easy to use. It glides over any desk mat I've thrown under it. Though, to be honest, I've not found any modern mice that fail that particular test.

If the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is still a bit too expensive for your tastes, we have plenty of other recommendations for the best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) to buy today. The Superlight is seemingly fluctuating in price too, as Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab) appear to be fighting each other to offer the mouse cheapest. While I was writing this post the price dropped from $130 to $120.

Prices really are starting to tumble in PC land, and not a moment too soon.