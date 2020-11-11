Popular

The latest Humble Bundle collects top VR games for cheap

The Humble Fall VR Bundle is worth it just for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The latest Humble Bundle, at its highest tier, collects eight VR games including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which our reviewer Rick Lane called "easily my favourite VR game since SUPERHOT". If you want a VR game with a campaign you'll be playing for more than 10 hours, and you already have Half-Life: Alyx, this is what you're looking for.

You'd pay $40 for that game alone right now on Steam, but it's in the Humble Fall VR Bundle for $17. That also nets you a couple of our other favorite games you need an expensive headset to play—I Expect You to Die (which dumps you in a series of spy thriller situations like having to defuse a bomb or escape a submarine), and Creed: Rise to Glory (a boxing game that doubles as a workout, if you've got the space for it).

Also included are Killing Floor Incursion, Raw Data, A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire, and an Early Access military FPS called Zero Caliber. If you recently acquired a VR headset then all you need to do is buy this then go pick up Beat Saber and you've got a solid library of games to be getting on with.

Here's our list of the best VR games on PC.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
