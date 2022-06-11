The Last Worker is a warehouse fulfilment sim at the end of capitalism

Audio player loading…

End-stage capitalism is here, and automation has become so rampant that only one human being still has a job. Fortunately, that one human being still is you, shuffling boxes for robots in The Last Worker.

You are Kurt, the last human worker at a Manhattan-sized Amazon (sorry, Jüngle) fulfilment center, carrying crates around with your irritating robot pal. It's all in a day's work until it isn't, when you're recruited by an activist group trying to disrupt the all-consuming corporation.

Still in your little floating forklift, you begin to delve into the belly of the corporate beast, in a story that asks Kurt to sabotage his employers even as he feels pride in the work he does, reframing your labour in stealthy shenanigans. Expect a good amount of rib-poking at our own corporate hellscape, too, with screenshots giving us a peek at CEOs with terrible style espousing the values of being a part of one big family.

The Last Worker sports a stylish comic-book world designed in part by Judge Dredd co-creator Mick McMahon, and boasts a cast including Zelda Williams, Jason Isaacs and more. The game is due to release over on Steam (opens in new tab) later this year, and you can try it out in a free demo now.