The idea of getting $500 off this RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC is making my head spin

(opens in new tab) ABS Master Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you're after an almost full gaming setup that'll see you right even at 4K, this one has it all. Okay so it is missing integrated CPU graphics, but with that Nvidia GPU in there, it shouldn't be an issue. 1TB of NVMe SSD storage should be more than enough for anyone, let alone the fledgling gamers this machine is perfect for.

Right now Newegg is selling this ABS Master gaming PC, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab) inside, for $1,200. It's looking like an exceptional, entry-level combo for the price, which is down from $1,700—that's a tasty $500 off (opens in new tab). So let's take a look inside and break down what you're getting.

The RTX 3060 Ti puts out some decent frame rates at 4K, scoring a 54fps average in Horizon Zero Dawn (opens in new tab), so you can bet it'll hold it's own if all you want to do is play Fortnite or games at lower resolutions, like 1440p.

On top of a sweet, current generation Nvidia GPU with ray tracing capability, you're getting a 2.60GHz Intel Core i5 11400F (opens in new tab) CPU. That's only one generation behind the current, and while it doesn't benefit from DDR5 memory speeds, it's still a decent accompaniment to the RTX 3060 Ti. In fact, it may be a little overkill.

The F at the end of that CPU model number means there's no iGPU, so the CPU won't display any image if you decide to pull the GPU out of the case and sell it on—don't be that guy.

The 16GB of memory you're getting in this machine is more than enough for this level of gaming PC, and the 1TB hand drive should see you through unless you want to install every Call of Duty game ever made at once. Actually we don't often see 1TB gaming machines for this price, manufacturers often save money there by adding just 512GB. Not here, though.

As a nifty little extra, this PC comes with Bluetooth capability, and an MSI gaming keyboard and mouse, in case you're without. We cant vouch for these peripherals, specifically, since there's no model number, it just says 'gaming mouse.' Lovely and vague, but that's not the main event anyway, just a nice added extra (totally not like they're trying to get rid of them or anything).

The big win here is that you get almost a full entry-level gaming setup for $1,200. All you need then is one of the best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) to complete your battle station.