It's time to check how much money you have in your bank account, because the Humble Store Spring Sale begins today, May 11, and lasts until May 25. A whole range of the big game publishers will have their own bundles on the store during this time, but they all start on different dates, so we'll make sure to keep you updated. Starting from today, we have WB Games, Kalypso, and Bandai Namco.

The WB Games sale only lasts for a few days, ending on May 15. Some of the hot titles you can find for cheaper include LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Max Max, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

As for Kalypso's sale, you'll be able to grab games such as Tropico 5, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, and Crookz at a discount price. You've got a week to decide whether to pick up some Kalypso games, with the deal ending on May 18.

Bandai Namco's sale could be of interest to you if you haven't tried Dark Souls III yet. You'll also find other games like God Eater 2 and Tales of Berseria. These discounts will last all the way through the Humble Store's Spring Sale until May 25.

Finally, there's a separate promotion running where you can get Dungeons 2 for absolutely free during the next 48 hours. Grab it before May 13 if you want it.