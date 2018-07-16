Popular

The Humble Store is having a 'Pixel Perfect Platformers' sale

The sale runs for a week.

Platformers—do you like them? If your answer is "yes," and you've still got some green left over from Prime Day, then this might be a good time to turn your attention to the Humble Store. It is at this very moment holding a "Pixel Perfect Platformers" sale, with discounts of up to 85 percent. 

Suggestions? I have a few: 

The Humble Pixel Perfect Platformers sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on July 23.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
