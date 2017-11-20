The Humble Store has Brutal Legend free for the next two days

Get ready to rock out with your Jack Black out: For the next two days, Brutal Legend is free in the Humble Store Fall Sale. Go to the game page, add it to your cart, and check yourself out for a free Steam code for Double Fine's heavy metal action-RTS.
As always, though, before you head on your way, allow me to suggest a few things you might actually want to spend some money on:
- Metro Redux Bundle - $6 (80 percent off)
- LA Noire: The Complete Edition - $9 (70 percent off)
- Shadow Warrior - $10 (75 percent off)
- Puzzle Agent - $1 (80 percent off)
- Memoria - $2 (90 percent off)
- Van Helsing Complete Pack - $7 (66 percent off)
There's lots more (ooh, Samorost 3 is $6, that's a deal) so I'd suggest poking around if you haven't already. The Humble Store Fall sale runs until 10 am PT on November 28.
