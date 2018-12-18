The Humble Sonic Bundle has 12 games and zero ridiculous hairy legs

Last week, we got our first-ever look at the deeply disturbing legs of Sonic the Hedgehog as he will appear in the live-action film that was announced in May. This week, to help you get over that visual agony, the Humble Store has launched a new bundle of games featuring the go-fast blue hedgehog—with appropriately skinny limbs.

At the $1 level, you'll get Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1, Sonic Adventure DX, Sonic CD, Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing, Sonic Adventure 2, and the Sonic Adventure 2: Battle DLC. Beat the average, which is currently heading toward the $7 mark, and you'll add Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection, Sonic: Lost World, Sonic Generations Collection, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 2. And finally, if you top out at $15, you'll finish the collection with Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces.

As always, you can divide your payment up between Sega, Humble, and the charity of your choice as you see fit. The Humble Sonic Bundle until January 1, 2019.

Just kidding about helping you get over the visual agony, by the way. Pow!