The Golf Club 2019 is currently free to play on Steam

Keeping the candle for non-crazy golf games aflame, The Golf Club has been going for a few years now, most recently with The Golf Club 2019. If you can cope with the fact that it's now 2020 (actually, we're all kind of struggling with that), you'll be pleased to hear that this latest entry in the series is currently free. Sorry, free asterisk: it's free to play for the next six days on Steam.

Andy gave a slightly wobbly thumbs up to the previous game, The Golf Club 2. The Steam page for 2019 promises plenty of enhancements, including "a restructured Career mode experience [...], an improved character editor, new and improved online and solo societies, new game modes such as Skins and ALT-SHOT as well as much, much more!" They've also bagged the rights to include a licensed PGA Tour career mode, so you can play on real-life courses.

If you're intrigued, you have about six days left (at the time of writing) to take The Golf Club 2019 for a test drive. And if you like it, it's currently on sale for 70% off. (Thanks, GameSpot.)