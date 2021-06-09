The GOG summer sale is here to save you from sunshine

The GOG.com summer sale has kicked off, with the storefront saying it's offering discounts on a whopping 3,400+ games. There's no need to go sifting through the lot: head over to PC Gamer's page where you'll see a selection of our favourites—all games we've awarded 90% or more.

A few of the especially attractive discounts, to my taste anyway, include: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided deluxe edition (85% off); Sleeping Dogs definitive edition (80% off); Darkest Dungeon (80% off); Mad Max (75% off); Divinity Original Sin 2 definitive edition (60% off); and the Outer Worlds, the most recent among these titles, at 50% off.

An odd element of the sale is a rolling series of game plus DLC deals, which will each be offered for 48 hours and bundle-together the base titles with selected add-ons. The first bunch include Dying Light (70% off), A Plague Tale: Innocence (75% off) and Cultist Simulator (33% off), and are available until June 11 at 6am Pacific/9am Eastern/2pm BST, at which time there'll be a new selection.

The sale runs from now until June 28th, 2021, at 6am Pacific/9am Eastern/2pm BST, and you can check it out here.