The Flock alpha footage released

We've featured The Flock before, because its central premise is pretty cool. It's an asymmetrical multiplayer game for three to five people. All players start as the Flock, until one reaches the Light. Then they become the Carrier—slower than the other players, but able to shine a light that will burn the Flock unless they're stood completely still. With luck, the resulting experience will be plenty tense and creepy.

You can get some idea of how the game will play through this new alpha trailer—showing what the developers call a "complete graphical overhaul".

For more, head on over to The Flock's website.