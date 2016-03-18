Julian Gollop announces new game, Phoenix Point

Julian Gollop, creator of the original X-COM, has announced the next title from Snapshot Games—the studio he founded in 2013 with David Kaye to develop Chaos Reborn. Phoenix Point, their latest project, is world-based strategy with turn-based tactical combat.

Phoenix Point is our new game - turn based tactical combat - world based strategy - https://t.co/sHy3Cts0FsMarch 18, 2016

And that's all we know for the moment, but Chaos Reborn will be a tough act to follow. It proved the welcome return of a tactical classic that demanded as much of your poker face as it did your strategy. I'm intrigued to see what an old hand will do with a wholly new game.