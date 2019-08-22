The first Age of Empires 4 gameplay footage will be shown at XO in November

We had hoped to get a look at some Age of Empires 4 footage at Gamescom this year, but that, alas, won't be the case. However, Xbox says they'll have gameplay ready to show the public later this year at XO19 in London.

That event is set to run November 14-16 at London's Copper Box Arena, and Age of Empires 4 will be shown off the first day during the Inside Xbox presentation, Greenberg has told Germany's GameStar.

That happens to be the same day that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition launches, so it'll be one fans of the series will want to circle a few times on their calendars, probably with a red marker. You may want to draw some arrows pointing to it as well.

We've been subsisting on little bits of information since the game was announced in 2017, and we've assembled everything we know about Age of Empires 4 in one convenient location. Now we know when we'll be finding out more. In terms of actually playing the game, we expect that won't be until 2020 at the earliest.

Thanks, PCGamesN.