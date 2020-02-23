Popular

The Division 2 returns to Kenly College, still on sale for $3

By

$3 is not a lot for a full-on AAA game.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

 Feeling nostalgic for the alma mater? Want to stroll across the quad once more, see some old friends? Well, I can’t in any way help you with that but I can help you with The Division 2, which is returning to last summer’s special Kenly College event for a few weeks. 

Kenly College got a healthy bit of praise last time around because it broke up The Division 2’s pretty linear missions in favor of an open area that has to be traversed several times in order to complete your objectives. It’ll likely get rotated back out after a while, so you should take the chance to try it now. The reward is a pretty sweet snake-lookin gun called the Diamondback, which hits hard and gives you an armor boost. One for the sharpshooters among you.

The Division 2 is also on sale for $3 right now on the Epic Games Store and on Ubisoft’s own Uplay service. That is a very steep discount compared to the game’s launch price of $60. It is perhaps extremely steep. You can also get the game as part of a bundle with its upcoming expansion, which more than a few people are excited about since it goes back to the original setting—New York City—to tie up loose ends from the first game.  

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
See comments