The Division 1.1 patch notes released

We've already looked at the new “Falcon Lost” incursion that will be added to The Division in the upcoming 1.1 update, and more recently (as in, earlier today) the “/report” function that will give players the ability to report cheating from within the game. But The Division is a big game, and this is a pretty big patch, and so it probably wouldn't hurt to lay eyes on the full patch notes, which Ubisoft has also released.

The incursions are obviously the big selling point, but the ability to share and trade loot with other players is a highlight, and the addition of Dark Zone Supply Drop events, which will occur multiple times per day, promises to make things interesting too. On the PC-specific side of the coin, the patch will add new resolution scaling and lighting options, improve resolution detection, and fix issues with the Tobii Eye Tracker, Logitech peripherals, and dual monitor setups.

The full notes, which include much more than just that, are below; unfortunately, the patch itself won't be out for another week—April 12, to be precise.

NEW FEATURES

Falcon Lost

Falcon Lost is a new incursion available in the Stuyvesant area

You must be level 30 and have completed the mission "General Assembly" to access this mission

The encounter is balanced for 4 players with high level gear

Gear Sets

Gear set equipment can be found by completing the most challenging activities in Manhattan

Collecting and wearing gear sets grant powerful stat bonuses and talents

Gear sets of varying gear scores can be found for many playstyles. Find the set that best suits yours “Tactician's Authority” – enhances electronics and support capabilities “Striker's Battlegear” – provide bonuses for assault capabilities “Sentry's Call” – enhances marksman capabilities “Path of the Nomad” – provides bonuses for lone wanderers



Trading

Items dropped by enemies can be shared with other players

Trade items by dropping them as loot from your inventory, so players in your group can pick them up

You can only share items for during the first 2 hours after you have acquired them

Items can only be shared with players who are currently in your group and who were also in your group when the item was originally dropped

Assignments

Assignments are automatically obtained when you log in and can be tracked from the map via the menu called “Mission Overview”

Assignments are available for a limited time (24h for Daily Assignments and 7 days for Weekly Assignments), after which, they will be replaced by different assignments

Assignments come in different categories: Combat Dark Zone Crafting

Most assignments can be completed while playing alone but some will require enlisting other agent’s assistance to complete

Dark Zone Supply Drops

Dark Zone Supply Drops are a global event where the Strategic Homeland Defense agency airdrops multiple supply caches to assist Division agents

Supply drops will occur multiple times over the course the day

The supply drops will contain non-contaminated gear of all types that will be ready to use without the need for extraction

These supply drops will be heavily sought after by other agents and enemy factions that roam the Dark Zone, so be ready for resistance

Gear Score

Every non-vanity gear piece that can be found when your agent is level 30 has a Gear Score value. The higher an item’s Gear Score, the stronger the item

The overall Gear Score of your agent can be seen in your main menu next to your player level. Gear Score indicates the advancement of an agent

Other agents’ Gear Scores are displayed next to their health bars

Improving your gear and increasing your overall Gear Score will grant your agent access to the most dangerous high-end challenges

Group Spectator Camera

The Group Spectator Cam lets players spectate members of their group while waiting to be revived or the entire group to be down

Players can use RB/LB, R1/L1 or Q/E keys to switch between group members

New High-End Named Weapons

Added new High-End named weapons:

Warlord: Assault Rifle Valkyria: Submachine gun (Historian: Marksman Rifle) Please note that while the Historian will be implemented in the game with this update, it will not be acquirable in-game until update 1.2



GAME CHANGES

Gameplay

Turret skill can no longer suppress enemy NPCs, as this allowed named NPCs to be defeated too easily

Recalibrating High-End items will now cost normal Credits instead of Phoenix Credits

Phoenix Credits drop have been increased on lvl 31 and 32 named enemies: Level 30: 1-3 Phoenix Credits Level 31: 2-4 Phoenix Credits Level 32: 3-5 Phoenix Credits



Dark Zone

The vendor in the Church Safe House will now sell items in Dark Zone Funds instead of Phoenix Credits

Ranks requirements for Superior and High-End quality items at the Dark Zone Vendors have been adjusted: Superior (Purple) items: Rank 15 instead of 30 High-End (Gold) level 30 (Gear Score 163): Rank 25 instead of 50 High-End (Gold) level 31 (Gear Score 182): Rank 40 instead of 50

Added a new Dark Zone bracket for characters with Gear Score 160+

Crafting

Increased costs for converting crafting materials and crafting High-End items: 10 Standard (Green) materials instead of 5 to craft 1 Specialized (Blue) material 15 Specialized (Blue) materials instead of 5 to craft 1 High-End (Gold) material 10 High-End (Gold) materials instead of 8 to craft 1 lvl 31 High-End (Gold) item

Changed deconstruction yield of Standard (Green) and High-End (Gold) items: Deconstructing a Standard (Green) item yields 1 Standard material instead of 2 Deconstructing a High-End (Gold) item yields 1 High-End material instead of 2

Added new level 31 and 32 High-End items Blueprints to Vendors

Removed Division Tech requirements from some level 31 High-End Blueprints

User Interface

Added gamepad deadzone calibration in settings menu (all platforms)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where sometimes the weapon talents would not activate if the player has the exact stat requirements

Fixed a bug where players could exit the Dark Zone on East 43rd street

Reloading stripper clips is now correctly interrupted by firing the weapon (marksman rifles and shotguns)

Fixed an issue where buying a weapon with a pre-attached scope using the buy and equip feature sometimes caused the scope to un-equip

Fixed an exploit where players could shoot through corners of covers

Fixed a number of locations where NPCs could shoot through walls

Fixed an exploit where players could ignore the fire rate of certain weapons

Fixed some locations where players would get stuck in Queen Tunnel Camp mission

Fixed various prop collisions so that players no longer become stuck

Fixed a bug where the final cut scenes would unlock before the final missions were completed

Fixed a bug where the Water Supply side mission would not activate

Fixed an issue where the Morphine Supply side mission sometimes would not complete

Players no longer receive too much XP for completing the Morphine Supply side mission

The buff from Smart Cover no longer stacks if multiple teammates are using it on the same piece of cover

Fixed some bugs where deployable skills would not activate under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where voice chat volume indicators would overlap in the group UI frame

Fixed a bug where receiving a group invite via Matchmaking would sometimes not show up on the screen

Fixed a bug where the dead teammate icon would turn into a blue dot instead of a red cross if the players were too far away from each other

Fixed an issue where a player would be unable to inspect the appearance of his/her character while changing outfits

Fixed some UI elements for mission overview frame and adjusted some of the misaligned icons

Corrected the colors for the appearance items in the Mission rewards list

NPC’s will no longer ignore the player while they are attempting to interact with props (arming/disarming bombs)

Fixed a bug where a NPC would sometimes not leave its spawn area during the Morphine Supply side mission

Fixed a bug where NPC’s would sometimes not respawn at one of the landmarks in the Dark Zone

Several clipping issues have been fixed with various appearance items

Some tooltips have been updated with more clear information

And many more

PC specific