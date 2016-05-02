The Dawn of War Twitter account is teasing something for tomorrow

The first two Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War RTS releases were quite good, and so it's natural that a third would be in the works. In fact, Dawn of War 3 has already been confirmed—in 2011, by Danny Bilson, the former president of the long-defunct publisher THQ.



That obviously didn't go anywhere, but hope for a new Dawn of War sprung anew in the summer of 2015, when Sega registered the www.dawnofwar3.com website doman—which, like THQ, is now nothing but a faint memory. But wait! What's this?

That was posted earlier today on the official Dawn of War Twitter channel, and while it doesn't necessarily mean Dawn of War 3 news, the finger sure looks to be pointing in that direction. I mean, May 3, right? I think it's fair to say that if you've been waiting for this to happen, your wait is just about over. Assuming something happens, we'll have plenty of follow up here. *taps nose*