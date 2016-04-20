The Dark Souls board game has reached its Kickstarter goal in three minutes

Dark Souls enthusiasts took a three minute break from praising the sun today in order to fund a Dark Souls board game. That's no exaggeration: the £50,000 goal was reached within three minutes, according to an update on the project's Kickstarter page, and at the time of writing it has amassed £391,644. By the time you read this, that figure will likely have risen.

It's an impressive figure – few video games can boast such successful crowdfunding campaigns nowadays – but it's not for nothing. I'm no expert in the board game department (that's best left for Evan or Wes), but the package looks pretty cool. Two boss characters have been revealed so far in the form of Smough & Ornstein and the Dancer of the Boreal Valley. There are four playable classes taken straight from the game, and it looks like invasions are in as well.

The video below provides a decent overview of how it'll work and why you should care. If you can spare the five minutes from your Dark Souls 3 NG+ run, that is.