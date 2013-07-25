The Dark Eye: Demonicon gets a new, late-October release date

The Dark Eye: Demonicon should unleash its ruthlessly-forged fantasy world in late October, according to a new press release from publisher Kalypso Media. Previously slated to surface sometime during the first quarter of 2013, the action-oriented, third-person RPG is being developed by Noumena Studios in Berlin.

Demonicon promises a twisting story of moral challenges and evil temptation, as a brother and sister navigate the bleak universe of The Dark Eye, a fantasy game world originally conceived by German pen-and-paper RPG designer Ulrich Kiesow . Demonicon had already made our January list of the most anticipated games set to debut in 2013, so it's fantastic to hear a firm launch date announced.

Box art has been locked in and a new batch of screenshots also emerged today, but for an epic—and teasing—look at the upcoming RPG, check out its E3 trailer below.

Hat tip, Gamingbolt .