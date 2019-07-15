The compact Corsair One desktop with an RTX 2080 is $324 off for Prime Day

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair One is about as good as a pre-built PC can get. We reviewed the i160 model earlier this year and came away very impressed, though it is a bit tough to upgrade. Now you can get the i140 version with an Intel Core i7-9700K CPU and RTX 2080 GPU for $2,674.99. That's a savings of $324 over the original price.

The full specifications of this model include an Intel Core i7-9700K eight-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, built-in RGB lighting, a 480GB M.2 SSD, and a 2TB hard drive for extra storage. The PC is enclosed in a sleek and slim tower, with an easy-to-access front panel for VR headsets and other accessories.

You can grab the desktop from the link below. The sale isn't exclusive to Prime members.

When we reviewed the Corsair One earlier in 2019, we scored it a 95, writing "the Corsair One is everything we loved about the original model with a few improvements. It’s is still the same, small form factor PC, but with updated hardware, a revamped internal layout, and a few other slight changes." This is the system Apple's trash can-esque Mac Pro should've been.

While this configuration is still pricey, it's top-of-the-line hardware in a compact format you couldn't really build yourself. If space is at a premium, it's a strong choice for a gaming PC.

If you're shopping for a mouse or monitor or anything else for a new PC, check out our guide to Amazon's Prime Day PC deals here.

