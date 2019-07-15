The compact Corsair One desktop with an RTX 2080 is $324 off for Prime Day

The Corsair One is about as good as a pre-built PC can get. We reviewed the i160 model earlier this year and came away very impressed, though it is a bit tough to upgrade. Now you can get the i140 version with an Intel Core i7-9700K CPU and RTX 2080 GPU for $2,674.99. That's a savings of $324 over the original price.
The full specifications of this model include an Intel Core i7-9700K eight-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, built-in RGB lighting, a 480GB M.2 SSD, and a 2TB hard drive for extra storage. The PC is enclosed in a sleek and slim tower, with an easy-to-access front panel for VR headsets and other accessories.
You can grab the desktop from the link below. The sale isn't exclusive to Prime members.
CORSAIR ONE i140 Compact PC | $2,674.99 ($324 off)
This ultra-high-end gaming PC is at its lowest price yet, and comes equipped with a Core i7-9700K processor and RTX 2080 graphics card. Buy at Amazon
When we reviewed the Corsair One earlier in 2019, we scored it a 95, writing "the Corsair One is everything we loved about the original model with a few improvements. It’s is still the same, small form factor PC, but with updated hardware, a revamped internal layout, and a few other slight changes." This is the system Apple's trash can-esque Mac Pro should've been.
While this configuration is still pricey, it's top-of-the-line hardware in a compact format you couldn't really build yourself. If space is at a premium, it's a strong choice for a gaming PC.
