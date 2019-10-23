The Colonel Sanders dating sim was one of Steam's biggest releases for September

With September now a few weeks behind us, Valve has compiled a list of the 20 biggest new games of that month. As always, because it doesn't provide actual sales figures, the list is chronological, but Valve, being Valve, doesn't send these things out without a few interesting bits of trivia for background.

Eight of the games in the list are either entering or leave Early Access, demonstrating that it "continues to be a unique and valuable option for creating a product with involvement and feedback from the community," and nine of them— Green Hell, Gears 5, Session, Ni no Kuni, Crying Suns, Noita, Flotsam, Cube World and Maelstrom—are from developers launching games on Steam for the first time, although it's maybe a little disingenuous to lump Gears 5 and Ni No Kumi together with games like Crying Suns and Noita, .

18 of the games on the list also support controllers, and that led Valve—again, being Valve—to look into how many people are actually using them.

"In measuring the number of controller sessions for games released in September, we were quite excited with the level of engagement. As some may have expected, Pro Evolution Soccer, NBA2K, and Code Vein are incredibly popular with controllers—all three landed in the top 10 most controller sessions for September across the entire Steam catalog," Valve explained.

"It makes sense for those games to see controller use, but other releases from a variety of genres also saw significant controller engagement—Session, River City Girls, Ni no Kuni, Blasphemous, Spyro, Surge 2 and Final Fantasy VIII all registered more than half of their September game sessions from players with controllers."

And now, the list:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Children of Morta

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

NBA 2K20

River City Girls

Green Hell

Gears 5

Greedfall

eFootball PES 2020

Blasphemous

Session

AI: The Somnium Files

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Crying Suns

Hot Lava

The Surge 2

Noita

Code Vein

Flotsam

Cube World

And the top five free releases for the month, which includes the sexy, sweaty Chicken Man:

I Love You, Colonel Sanders

Territory Ilde

Planetside Arena

Firestone

Maelstrom

If you'd like to take a closer look at any of these games and maybe throw some money at them, Valve has collected them all together in a convenient Steam store page.