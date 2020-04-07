The Catch makes fishing look like a Hitman mission

Dovetail Fishing's latest fishing sim, The Catch, wants to make it very clear that fishing is a Herculean task that involves wrestling with the beefiest monsters ever to sport gills. Naturally, a trailer evocative of Hitman or Ghost Recon is necessary to convey just how intense and serious it is.

I'm a big fan of fish being introduced in the same way that Agent 47 might be briefed on an international terrorist or criminal financier. It all seems a bit silly until you see how large carp and pike can get—easily big enough to swallow a baby or small dog.

Just look at these ravenous things. Terrifying.

In your quest to conquer the world's toughest fish, you'll have to hunt down 35 species of aquatic monsters, building up your skill and bravery until you take on each venue's boss. Yep, there are bosses.

"It’ll take both patience and adrenaline to succeed as you choose your angling spot carefully based on time of day, weather conditions and perfect equipment setup, before casting out into the water to battle and catch these elusive creatures," according to Dovetail.

I get outsmarted by fish in Sea of Thieves, so I should probably stay away. If you fancy hunting some scaly bastards, you'll be able to start your bloodthirsty campaign this summer.