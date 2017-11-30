The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is free on the Humble Store

I had some pretty high hopes for The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, although my interest cooled considerably when it was shifted from an X-Files-styled FPS set in the '50s to a linear third-person tactical shooter. It ultimately worked out to be a very average, unremarkable game that came and went with relatively little notice.

If that kept you away from it back when the game was new, then the Humble Store is here with the perfect second chance to give it a try. Until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on December 2, XCOM Declassified is free. Just hit the store page, hit the button, and then check your email for a Steam code.

The free game also includes a coupon for ten percent off a Humble Monthly subscription, a collection of mostly-surprise games (the current Monthly bundle includes H1Z1 and a bunch of others that will be revealed at the end of the month) for $12 per month—and the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your subscription.