The best Prime Day AMD Radeon GPU deals

If I told you months ago that there would be actual Prime Day AMD Radeon GPU deals, you'd call me crazy. Prime Day has surprised us with some pretty impressive graphics card deals (opens in new tab) over the last two days. We've so far have found an impressive amount of AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs that are actually around MSRP.

There are even a handful of deals below MSRP, and that's actually turned the RX 6600 into one of the best budget gaming GPUs at $255 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Yeah, Amazon has some decent deals, but I've also noticed places like Newegg and Best Buy have got a healthy stock of AMD GPUs on sale as well.

So, if you've been patiently waiting for GPUs to show up back in stock, you'll be happy with the number of options for both AMD and Nvidia Prime Day graphics card discounts (opens in new tab) available right now.

Even though more affordable next-gen GPUs aren't likely to hit retail until next year. You can still make some use of these AMD GPUs to hold you over until then, especially at these prices.

Below are some of the best Prime Day AMD GPUs deals I've found so far that are worth considering. Once you're done be sure to check out the rest of the Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) the rest of the PC Gamer team has curated just for you.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end? The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm PDT Wednesday July 13, but that's actually 2.59am EDT Thursday July 14. But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,365MHz Boost | $1,399.99 $881.40 at Amazon (save $518.59)

Sitting somewhere between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 in terms of performance, the RX 6900 XT's pricing is starting to make a bit more sense. I mean, it's still a silly price for a graphics card, but if you're going to buy a high-end GPU today it's a great saving. Though high-end graphics cards are likely to be superseded faster than mid-range GPUs, and probably by the end of the year.

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2475MHz Boost | $949.99 $849.99 at NewEgg (save $100)

Another powerful RX 6900 XT for some high-end gaming action. As a bonus, NewEgg is offering free digital copies of Saint's Row (the new one), Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5 with the purchase of this GPU. Just make sure you've got a nice big PC case to fit this chunker of a GPU.

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

XFX Speedster RX 6800 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,250MHz Boost | $849.99 $701.74 at Amazon (save $148.25)

This is not as good a deal as the ASRock RX 6800 XT from Newegg, but we've already seen that go out of stock once this Prime Day. And it's still a lot cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 we've seen and can deliver the same level of gaming performance, too.

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $529.99 $479.99 at B&H Photo (save $50)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps.

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $559.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $110)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards, but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one above, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important.

MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $399.99 $359.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.