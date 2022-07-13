The best Prime Day Nvidia GeForce GPU deals

The fact there are Prime Day Nvidia GPU deals to speak of is something I never expected. I thought that we'd have some graphics card deals (opens in new tab) as we head towards a new age of GPU technology the end of the year, but didn't think there would be such a swathe of offers on every single part of the Nvidia RTX 30-series stack.

Now I do need to temper expectations a bit: none of the GeForce GPUs are down to the original MSRP, even with the sometimes deep discounts offered by the likes of Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. But the prices are certainly down to a level you wouldn't traditionally find out of place on third-party overclocked versions of current-gen cards.

It's also worth pointing out that, even though there are a host of Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) to go around, that doesn't mean we'd necessarily recommend a purchase of just any Nvidia graphics card.

As I said, we're heading towards the launch of new Nvidia and AMD graphics cards before the end of 2022, and all the rumours point to them being a genuine step up over this generation. That means the hyper-expensive GPUs of today could look positively pedestrian next to a card a fraction of the price (or the same price) in just a few short months.

The new high-end cards will launch first, which means the current high-end cards are a tricky purchase this close to a next-gen release. But in the mid-range and low end of the market that's not such an issue. More affordable next-gen GPUs aren't likely to land until well into next year, making a mainstream graphics card purchase still a decent buy right now.

Besides, there's always something new on the horizon. If you absolutely need a new GPU because yours is toast, then the only time to buy a new card is right now.

(opens in new tab) MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $1,259.90 $979.99 at B&H Photo (save $279.91) (opens in new tab)

A good saving on one of our favourite high-end, current-gen GPUs. Here you're getting the benefit of GDDR6X, which offers significant performance increases over GDDR6. This one will see you through at 4K, no issues.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80) (opens in new tab)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. Make sure to use the code FTSBUAA696 at checkout for an extra $40 off.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $690.99 at Newegg (save $259) (opens in new tab)

At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look like a much more tempting purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $50 w/ promo code FTSBUAA695) (opens in new tab)

This is an Nvidia card getting dangerously close to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed, and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card remember, and it's only a little more than the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti deals today. Use promo code FTSBUAA695 for the full discount.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings.

(opens in new tab) PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8 | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $719.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $220) (opens in new tab)

It's frustrating that the mid-range Nvidia cards are still so far above MSRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the RTX 3060 Ti for in ages. Replacement mid-range cards won't pop up until the middle of next year, so the RTX 3060 Ti will still be happily delivering outstanding 1440p gaming performance for a while yet.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,807MHz | $549.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $170) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 we've found this Prime Day, and rather close to the original MSRP, too. It's a decent version of Nvidia's mainstream GPU, with good cooling and a dual-slot design.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1807MHz| $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20) (opens in new tab)

This is a solid price on an RTX 3060 with a decent boost clock and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. If you need a strong GPU for your new rig or your existing one, it's a fine choice. Pop in coupon code VGAEXCGBET253 to save an extra $10.