Our favorite gaming mouse is on sale for $37

A fast and comfortable mouse with a 6,400 dpi optical sensor.

We've longed praised Razer's Deathadder as the best gaming mouse, and if you have the coin, the Elite model is all kinds of awesome. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, however, Walmart is selling the Deathadder Expert for $37.50 today.

It can be a little confusing trying to make sense of all the different Deathadder models. From what we can tell, the Expert version is a slightly tweaked variant of the 2013 Deathadder (now called the Deathadder Classic).

Call it whatever you want, it has a 6,400 dpi 4G optical sensor (more than enough for gaming), five programmable buttons, and a comfortable grip. It's also rated to move at 200 inches per second / 50g acceleration.

