Our favorite gaming mouse is on sale for $37

We've longed praised Razer's Deathadder as the best gaming mouse, and if you have the coin, the Elite model is all kinds of awesome. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, however, Walmart is selling the Deathadder Expert for $37.50 today.

It can be a little confusing trying to make sense of all the different Deathadder models. From what we can tell, the Expert version is a slightly tweaked variant of the 2013 Deathadder (now called the Deathadder Classic).

Call it whatever you want, it has a 6,400 dpi 4G optical sensor (more than enough for gaming), five programmable buttons, and a comfortable grip. It's also rated to move at 200 inches per second / 50g acceleration.

Razer Deathadder Expert | 6400 DPI | $37.50

Based on an older version of the best gaming mouse, the Deathadder Expert wields a 6,400 dpi 4G optical sensor and five programmable buttons, and is comfortable in the hand. $37.50, Walmart



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.