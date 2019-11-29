The 3 best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you shouldn't miss today

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

The biggest challenge of shopping for Black Friday PC gaming deals is sorting through the thousands of sales to to find the stuff that's actually good. That's especially true with gaming laptops, because there are so many configurations of so many slightly different laptops. It's hard to get a read on important things like build quality, or weigh the value of a graphics card against portability and battery life. As we comb through these deals ourselves, we're trying to make that as easy as possible.

We've already gathered the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but below you'll find our top three recommendations at reasonable prices. Each of these gaming laptops is more than sufficient to handle the latest games in 1080p, and they're all equipped with a 144Hz display to bring you a great PC gaming experience. You can also easily upgrade the RAM and storage on each of them later down the road.

With the recent availability of new laptops equipped with the GTX 1650 and 1660Ti, PC gaming on the go has become more accessible than ever. Nowadays, a budget gaming laptop goes a long way with the latest hardware, while a mid-range machine offers excellent performance that matches the desktop experience. As a result, high-end gaming laptops have dropped in price, too.

None of these laptops are extremely high-end models, but should be capable gaming rigs at lower prices than you'd normally seen them. As far as Black Friday gaming laptop deals go right now, they're the cream of the crop.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | $928.99 (save $160)

This version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 with a Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and 144Hz display is $160 below the usual price right now.View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1050 (save $350)

A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components including the RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,399 (save $400)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $400 below the usual price. This isn't the Max-Q version either, so you can expect some stellar performance with this beast.View Deal

If you want to learn more about the latest and greatest laptops for PC gaming, here's our review round-up of the best gaming laptops of 2019.

