The Assassin's Creed Syndicate system requirements are here

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, as is now the Ubisoft tradition, has been out on consoles for a couple of weeks but will plod onto the PC later this month. As part of that process, Ubisoft has today announced the minimum and recommended system requirements, and it is my pleasure to present them to you.

This is what you'll need:

OS : Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions)

: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions) CPU : Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz RAM : 6GB or more for Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

: 6GB or more for Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Video : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) DirectX : DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound: DirectX compatible sound card with latest drivers

This is what you'll want:

OS : Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only) CPU : Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video : Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or the newer GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or the newer GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better DirectX : DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound : DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers Hard Drive: 50 GB available space

And this is the "technical note from the developer":

"For a recommended experience, the game requires a video card with at least 3GB of VRAM when playing at a full HD resolution. While we encourage you to fiddle with the advanced options to fully customize your gaming experience, please keep an eye out for the VRAM meter usage when you adjust these settings."

Assassin's Creed Syndicate will drop behind the PC, club it in the head, and stick a dagger in its throat, all with a jaunty cockney accent, on November 19.