The Ascent's DLC adds glowing neon melee weapons

Cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent (opens in new tab)'s got a big DLC on the way, called Cyber Heist, that'll add a journey to a whole new cyberpunk arcology for your mercenary for more cooperative shootin and—in a whole new twist—slashin. The Cyber Heist DLC will add melee weapons to The Ascent, like a big sword, or a big hammer, which naturally have neon on them because if it doesn't fit the aesthetic why bother.

The Cyber Heist is a pretty big sounding DLC, which I think we used to call expansions, and adds a post-game campaign about visiting another big arcology city owned by the Malhorst-Gelb Group. You won't have to complete the main campaign to play Cyber Heist, as long as someone in the co-op group has completed it.

"Kira, your former employer, has a new top-secret job, and as a newly independent contractor how could you refuse? Venture outside of your familiar arcology into a brand new arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb Group. There’s some new ground-breaking tech ripe for the taking, but you’re not the only one with sights on the prize," says the official description.

We were pretty positive about The Ascent on release last year, with Andy Kelly giving it an 84 (opens in new tab) on the merit of its intense visuals and setting design. He also was very clear (opens in new tab) on how much cooler The Ascent's metropolis looked than Cyberpunk 2077's Night City. For his part, editor Fraser Brown found that The Ascent's big guns and explosions were a perfect escape from a stressful 2021. (opens in new tab)

You can find The Ascent on Steam (opens in new tab), as well as the Cyber Heist DLC. (opens in new tab) It's also on Humble. (opens in new tab)