The Amnesia Collection is free on the Humble Store

The Humble Store is offering a sweet deal on two of the most frightening, disturbing videogames ever created. For the next two days, the Amnesia Collection—The Dark Descent and A Machine For Pigs—is completely free.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is famously scary, to the point that it became staple fare for reaction video freakouts on YouTube. It's an utterly crushing, physically and emotionally exhausting experience that somehow manages to keep getting worse, almost to the very end—and I mean that in an entirely complimentary way. A Machine For Pigs is very different—creepy, disturbing, but more cerebral than in-your-face, and almost certainly a better candidate for a replay.

The Amnesia Collection will be available until 1 pm ET on January 27. Take note that the individual games are still full price, so if you want them free, the collection is the way to go. And speaking of freebies, the Humblers also recently announced that Owlboy, the "lush, story-driven" 16-bit-style platformer, has been added as an immediately-unlocked game to the current Humble Monthly Bundle, headlined by Civilization 6 and a pair of DLC packs.