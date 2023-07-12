The 5 best Prime Day gaming laptop deals still available

There are still some good Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals available, even as the two-day sale nears its technical end. The full gaming laptop spectrum is on offer, from the truly portable to the bulky desktop replacement, at a range of prices.

One highlight is the Gigabyte G5 KF , which comes in under $1,000. You'll want to add another 8GB of DDR4 memory to it, but otherwise it's a great budget laptop with an RTX 4060. For a high-end machine, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with an RTX 4080 is one of our top picks, on sale for $2,199.

We're curating all the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Those and the other gaming laptop deals below are all solid picks. A couple of them only come with 512GB of SSD storage, which might limit you if you tend to play a variety of modern games, so keep in mind that you may end up wanting to upgrade them.

You'll also see a both 120Hz and 144Hz screens on these gaming laptops. Refresh rates, as we explain in our guide for the best gaming monitors, determine how many times the display refreshes per second. The higher it is, the more smooth a game can look. For esports-ey multiplayer games, a high refresh rate is ideal.

A game like Dave the Diver, however, doesn't benefit as much from a high refresh rate. For games like that, I'd look at a gaming laptop like the the Asus ROG X13 Flow.

Our list for the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals includes some of our favorite gaming mice and gaming keyboards to pair with a new laptop. And if you're still on the fence about going portable, our guide for the best Prime Day gaming PC deals might help you compare.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749.99 $2,199 at B&H Photo (save $550.99)

This is a surprise: a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99

Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $899 at Newegg (save $200)

The Gigabyte G5 (see our review) is our favorite affordable gaming laptop around right now, packing the RTX 4060 GPU for some serious 1080p gaming performance in a budget package. It's a smart spec that essentially uses an otherwise older specification with the simple addition of just the new Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics chip. The 512GB SSD is a bit miserly, but that is upgradeable, but the 8GB of DDR4 memory is the tougher issue. Again, the memory is upgradeable, but it's still a bit frustrating—still, a great gaming laptop for the money. Price check: Best Buy $950 | Walmart $1,000

Asus ROG X13 Flow | RTX 3050 Ti | Ryzen 9 6800HS | 13.4-inch | 1200p | 120Hz | 16GB | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,499.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $750)

This isn't a pure gaming laptop. Instead, it's a very high quality compact 13.4-inch portable with a fabulous 120Hz 16:10 display, a powerful eight-core AMD CPU, great build quality and decent entry level gaming chops. And it's nearly half its original price. Get in.

MSI Katana 15 | 15-inch | RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,199 $999 at Newegg (save $200)

This is the RTX 4060 laptop to buy right now. For a little over $1,000, you can score a brand new RTX 4060 in a laptop that's not massively underpowered in some other way. Usually, we'd see manufacturers skimp on the SSD or RAM to get the cost down to this level, but here you're looking at a healthy 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe drive. Lovely.



Price check: Best Buy $1,099.99 | Amazon $1,299.99