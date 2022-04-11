The 2TB WD Black SN850 is today almost the same price as the original 1TB version

A 2TB SSD for $250 isn't a bad deal when it's some pretty standard solid state drive. But when it's one of the absolute best PCIe 4.0 SSDs—the WD Black SN850 (opens in new tab)—it becomes an excellent deal. Over on Amazon you can grab the 2TB version for $262 (opens in new tab), but Newegg has an offer right now that will net you the SN850 2TB for just $250 (opens in new tab), with the 93XST63 promo code.

This is almost as low as the 2TB version has ever been, with a single day back in March where it dropped temporarily to $244, which makes this one to definitely snap up if you're in the market for more speedy storage space. And, at the end of the day, aren't we all?

Prices of SSDs have been dropping considerably in the last year, especially on these first-gen PCIe 4.0 drives. But, while there are faster SSDs now on the market, largely thanks to the latest Phison controller, the rated read/write speeds of the SN850 still make it right up there with the top drives.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 SSD | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | Read: 7,000MB/s | Write: 5,100MB/s | $279.99 $249.99 at Newegg (save $30) Promo code: 93XST63 (opens in new tab)

The SN850 is one of the best first-gen PCIe 4.0 SSDs and even with quicker drives now offering higher write speeds, this is a tough SSD to beat. Especially at this price.

Where once we would have suggested that your best shot was to pick a low capacity, fast SSD as your gaming PC's primary boot drive—with a standard hard drive, or SATA SSD as your high capacity storage—we're finally getting to the stage where even the fastest PCIe drives are as affordable as old SATA SSDs.

It's also worth noting that the 1TB version of the SN850 was retailing for $229.99 as its MSRP, so the fact that for just another $20 you can now get twice the capacity really shows what a great state the storage market is in right now.

So, it may still be super expensive to buy a GPU that can cope with the latest games, at least it doesn't cost a stupid amount to find the space to actually hold these mighty storage hogs (opens in new tab).