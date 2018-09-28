The 10 nominees for PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

As you might have spied elsewhere on PCGamer.com, voting is now open for the 36th Golden Joystick Awards. Doing so automatically nets you a free e-bookazine worth up to £15.99, so I reckon you should. But only if you opt for PC Gamer's own Annual 2018, obviously. Otherwise you're dead to me.

Head this way to cast your vote where you'll find 16 categories, including PC Gamer of the Year. There, you can choose from Battletech, Frostpunk, Into the Breach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Opus Magnum, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Subnautica, Surviving Mars, Two Point Hospital or Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

That's a pretty impressive list—so much so I've gone back on two of my own first picks already. Decisions, decisions. Do let us know who you vouch for yourself in the comments below.

Elsewhere, Forgotten Anne, Pillars 2, The Banner Saga 3, Unavowed and more compete for Best Storytelling; Dead Cells and Frostpunk lock horns in the Best Design category; and Forza Horizon 4, Jurassic World Evolution and Subnautica duke it out for Best Audio.

Likewise, Fortnite challenges for Best Competitive Game—while genre stablemate PUBG tries for the Still Playing Award. More on all of that can be perused here.

Here's the full run of award categories:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Competitive Game

Best Cooperative Game

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year

Best VR Game

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 take place at London's Bloomsbury Big Top on Friday, November 16.