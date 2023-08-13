That one FPS with the chainsaw leg dropped and people are loving it

Furiously bloody shooter Turbo Overkill is now available in full, launching from Early Access on August 11th from developer Trigger Happy Interactive and publisher Apogee Entertainment. It's one we've described as the "hyper violent FPS of my dreams" and "boomer shooter bliss" but which should be best known for its greatest feature.

That feature? Chainsaw legs that you can use to instantly murder bad guys. It's what PC Gamer's Tyler Wilde called "true FPS innovation" last year.

“In 1987, The Evil Dead 2 introduced the chainsaw arm. Now, 35 years later—almost my whole lifetime—the chainsaw leg is finally here, and I'm happy to say that it was worth the wait," he said.

Turbo Overkill is an outrageous shooter in the style of the past greats like Doom and Quake, along with some innovations you probably loved in the 2016 incarnation of Doom, Turbo Overkill is as over-the-top as can be, with wallrunning and chainsaw leg surfing and a sniper rifle that teleports you inside the person you shot with it so they explode.

As you obliterate more and more hapless cyborg minions of an evil AI in an outrageous cyberpunk world you get cash, which, obviously, you can use to install more augmented upgrades and beef up your weapons to kill ever-more minions. You can also pick up augments from bosses, a Mega-Man-ish twist that I find very appealing.

Turbo Overkill is raking in the positive reviews on Steam, where it currently sits at 96% Overwhelmingly Positive. You can find Turbo Overkill and its free demo on Steam for $25, or $17 until August 18th.