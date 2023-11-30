That new version of Ark's just had its crossplay yanked out of the PC version because you're a big old bunch of cheaters

Studio Wildcard has yoinked PvP crossplay from the PC version of Ark: Survival Ascended, its recently released remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved. The reason is that a whole lot of PC gamers have been put on the naughty list for cheating, with hacks letting them do everything from move like The Flash to blowing away console players through walls.

The game's players have been in open revolt about this since the November 21 launch, and Studio Wildcard says it's disabled the Windows client while it works to "implement robust anti-cheat measures." Ark: Survival Ascended uses the popular anti-cheat BattlEye software but it's clearly not doing the job, with the developer saying it'll be collaborating with both BattlEye and Microsoft on the fix, and expects to restore crossplay to the Windows version by "early next week."

"We apologize to our Windows players but we feel this is the best course of action for the health of the game… Rest assured, your single-player experience and private servers that haven't disabled Windows clients from joining remain unaffected. We're committed to resolving this issue swiftly."

It caps an inauspicious launch for Ark: Survival Ascended, which was intended as a straight replacement of 2014's Ark: Survival Evolved but has left many players cold. Mixed messages in the runup to release initially suggested it would be a free upgrade for existing owners, but then it turned out to come with a price tag, and the decision to close the earlier game's official servers when the new one launched was highly unpopular.