Teslagrad: an electro-magnetic puzzle platformer, now on Steam Greenlight

Were teleporting blink powers, giant magnetised platforms and "Teslamancer" technology part of Nikola Tesla's end game as he was inventing the infamous coils? We can only assume so, based on the lack of contrary evidence, the actions of David Bowie in The Prestige, and now this: Teslagrad , an electrically charged puzzle-platformer that's now on Steam Greenlight.

A gorgeous trailer was posted back in March. Fortunately, through the raw power of electricity, we can view it from here in the future.

"Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle platformer with action elements, where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower," says the description. The game promises a non-linear world to explore, with over 100 steampunk environments.

The developers say that a demo is incoming. In the meantime, find Teslagrad's Greenlight page here .

Final thought: subtle Greenlight thumb gifs are the best.

Although, on reflection, should he really be brandishing an electro-hand in all that rain?