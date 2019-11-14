Here's the Terminator: Resistance launch trailer

In keeping with the games industry's habit of releasing launch trailers well ahead of actual game launches, the Terminator: Resistance launch trailer is here. It doesn't come out until December 10, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy some delicately edited together footage of robots absolutely copping it.

Developed by Reef Entertainment, Terminator: Resistance is set 31 years after Judgement Day, in 2028 to be precise. The action plays out in Los Angeles, where the war against the machines is well underway, though all reports suggest that it's far from a run-and-gunner: careful planning and stealth seem to factor in heavily, perhaps in a way reminiscent of the recent Wolfenstein games.

If the footage above piques your interest, maybe you should check out this 10 minute gameplay video. It actually looks quite promising, and if there's one thing the 2019 desperately needs, it's a good single-player first-person shooter.