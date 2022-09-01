Tell us about how you play games for a chance to win a $250 Amazon voucher

By Ted Litchfield
published

Got a side console to go with that sick gaming rig? Let us know for a chance at some bonus cash.

Steam Deck with controllers

Obviously we're all PC gamers here, but plenty of our team enjoy a balanced gaming diet. I've always felt a Switch makes the perfect accompaniment to a desktop, there are still some PlayStation exclusives that haven't made their way over, and I'm obsessively checking my email for that Steam Deck reservation notification.

In an effort to know our audience better, we'd appreciate your feedback via survey about your gaming habits and purchases. Thinking of grabbing a PS5 or Series X console? Are you looking at a whole-PC revamp for your next build, or swapping new components in piecemeal like a Rig of Theseus? Let us know!

I know many people aren't dedicated survey-heads like me, filling out forms simply for the sheer delight of it, but there's an actual incentive with this one: the chance to win a $250 voucher for Amazon, perhaps to help you fulfill some of those gaming plans, or maybe you'll just use it to get a 15-17 lbs cured Serrano ham bone with ham stand from Spain (opens in new tab). You have until September 23 to enter.

Our full terms and conditions apply, and remember: we're accepting new entries no later than September 23.

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

See comments