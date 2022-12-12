Tekken 7 has sold over 10 million copies

Audio player loading…

As game director Katsuhiro Harada announced in a tweet (opens in new tab), Tekken 7, the fighting game that combines anime with animal cruelty, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. This brings the sales figure for the entire Tekken series to over 54 million.

For comparison's sake Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is overwhelmingly the best-selling fighting game of all time, with Nintendo (opens in new tab) pegging it at 29.53 million copies sold. Tekken 7's doing quite well compared to its direct competitor, however, with Capcom (opens in new tab) putting Street Fighter 5 sales at just 6.8 million.

Harada announced the news with a piece of art that features the cast of the games in formal wear, with Kazumi's tiger seeming to take exception to Heihachi's tiger-skin stole. Yoshimitsu's there in his modern alien-looking armor and head tentacles, Paul's scarfing down a pizza, and Anna Williams has brought a rocket launcher, perhaps to deal with her sister Nina. There's a lot going on.

Tekken 8 was teased recently with a short trailer shown during The Game Awards, revealing the return of fan-favorite Jun Kazama as a playable character. Also, Paul's grown a beard and his hair's gone all floppy? Honestly, that's just as shocking as the return of a character who has been absent from the series since Tekken 2, a whole 27 years ago (not counting cameos and spin-offs).

Tekken 8 will be coming to Steam, and Bandai Namco (opens in new tab) say it will feature a new Heat System that "triggers aggressive attacks with special moves and enhancements for each character's abilities."