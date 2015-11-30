Team 17 giving away free games this December

Team 17 will be celebrating its 25 year anniversary on December 7 with a series of game giveaways and discounts throughout December.

The promotion starts tomorrow, Tuesday December 1. Giveaways and discounts will be run through Steam and the Humble Store. You'll be able to keep up with offers using Team 17's Twitter, and we'll be announcing some of the biggest giveaways here.

Team 17 has a long history on PC. The company is most famous for the Worms series, of course, but it also made Alien Breed. They're also publishing prison-break RPG The Escapists, and Yooka-Laylee, the third-person platformer developed by the Rare ensemble at Playtonic.