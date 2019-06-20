Take a tour of The Sims 4: Island Living

The Sims 4's latest expansion, Island Living, will let your Sims jet off to an island paradise for a holiday tomorrow, July 21, but first you can take a quick tour to get acquainted with the place in the official gameplay trailer above.

On Sulani, your Sims can swim, canoe, ride jet skis, go fishing and even hang out with some mermaids. If they're strapped for cash or just a bit bored of building sandcastles and sunbathing, they can start new careers fishing and diving, or they can help people or nature as a lifeguard or conservationist.

Picking the conservationist career will net your Sim a snazzy jacket and jobs ranging from cleaning up the beaches to running tests on Sulani's water. Their hard work can pay off when the island becomes more beautiful.

I had a loss of willpower a wee while ago that resulted in me suddenly owning most of The Sims 4's expansions, so I've still got a lot to dig through. I'm currently trying to turn everyone in the neighbourhood into a vampire, so I don't think a trip to a sunny, tropical island is on the cards. Aren't mermaids and vampires enemies? Or is that just werewolves?

If you're looking to fine-tune your Sims experience, we have guides to the best Sims 4 mods and Sims 4 cheats.