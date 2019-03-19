Popular

Here's the first teaser trailer for System Shock 3

By

SHODAN is still not very nice.

System Shock 3 got a teaser trailer today, marking the first time we've seen any video of the game since its 2015 reveal. OtherSide Entertainment unveiled the short clip today as part of Unity's GDC 2019 keynote address. Which means, of course, that the game will run on Unity.

System Shock 3 is helmed by Warren Spector, who was producer, designer and director of the original System Shock, as well as Deus Ex. There's not much else in the way of solid information about the game, not to mention a release date. Former publisher Starbreeze sold the game's publishing rights back to OtherSide entertainment in February, but it's unclear whether that has affected development. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments