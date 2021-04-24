Swords and parkour battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint draws 120k players in test

The open beta for Naraka: Bladepoint that went live this week racked up 120,000 concurrent players earlier today during test, a pretty promising start for the character-driven battle royale game all about leaping, climbing, stabbing, and transforming into a six-armed god.

Literally a six-armed god, I was not joking. (Image credit: 24 Entertainment)

The beta test is available via the Naraka: Bladepoint Steam page, where anyone with a Steam account can request access.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale built around parkour-esque grappling hook traversal between vertical objects and third-person melee combat based around combos and counterattacks. Though the game has lots of ranged weapons as well, it's very clearly a melee-focused battle system. There are five characters, each with their own unique abilities.

Currently, players are complaining on the Steam forums pretty extensively about bot matches in the first few game rounds, as well as about three-player all-healer teams. So it's shaping up like pretty much any other battle royale. The open beta lasts until April 26th.