Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet announced, coming in February

Back in August, Bandai Namco teased something called #Projekt1514, which was later revealed to be a new Sword Art Online game set to come to the PC in 2018. And that, I'm assuming, is what the publisher announced today as Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, "an original story supervised by series creator Reki Kawahara" scheduled to come to Steam on February 23, 2018.

Players will create their own unique avatars and interact with characters from the Sword Art Online novels, anime, and games, in "a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced." Co-op and competitive multiplayer will also be supported, for two to eight players.

But the big hook this time around is the addition of third-person gunplay, something that hasn't previously been seen in the series. "As an action-based RPG, gun battle plays a large role unlike previous games, with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from," Bandai said.

I can't say for certain that Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is #Projekt1514, but it only seems reasonable—how many of these things can there be, right? I've reached out to Bandai Namco to confirm, just in case, and I'll update if I get word. The Fatal Bullet web page currently only has preorder links for console, but it is coming to Steam; when it does, laying down your cash up-front will get you the Silver Assault Gun and Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes.

Screens? Yes.