Bandai Namco's 'mysterious' #Projekt1514 is a new Sword Art Online game, coming to PC [Updated]

Update: After being teased as #Projekt1514 earlier this week, it appears Bandai Namco's incoming "mysterious" project is a new Sword Art Online game that's coming to PC.

As originally reported by Game Jouhou, and translated by Gematsu, #Projekt1514 is said to be a third person action game that's due at some point in 2018.

At this stage, there's not much else to go on. Sword Art Online, for those unaware, though, is a Japanese light novel series that began life in 2009 and focuses on characters living within virtual reality-driven MMORPG worlds.

Four games have since been released across the PlayStation Portable, PS Vita, PS3 and PS4—making this latest outing the first to appear on PC.

Original story:

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco teased its then unrevealed action role-player Code Vein with the tagline: Prepare to Dine. This was an obvious riff on the publisher's esteemed Dark Souls series, however its latest tease is far less telling.

#Projekt1514 has an awkward codename and a short trailer that features a "military battlefield, bullets, shots and dark atmospheres".

It looks like this:

"Which world is this?" asks Bandai Namco. "What are they fighting for?"

There's not much to go on beyond that for now, however the above notes Dimps as the game's developer—the studio who co-developed Street Fighter 4 and 5, as well as a number of Sonic and Dragon Ball Z games since its formation in 2000.

With Gamescom around the corner, might we learn more in the coming weeks? Who knows, but we'll let you know more when we do.