Swipe Razer's BlackWidow Tournament Edition V2 keyboard for just $100 right now

Razer is a trusted name in the business when it comes to peripherals and manufactures a wide variety of keyboards with proprietary mechanical switches. If you're in the market for a new one, there's a deal going on that you'll definitely want to jump on, especially since it's going for its lowest price ever—even lower than its $105.99 price during Amazon's previous set of Black Friday deals.

Amazon currently has the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition V2 for just $100 right now, which is $40 off its normal price of $140. You're saving 29 percent off the normal price. You'll have to get the Matte Black version, because unfortunately the Quartz Pink variant isn't included in the sale. But since you can customize the RGB keyboard to your liking, there should be plenty of ways for you to personalize it so it feels more like "your" keyboard rather than just the Razer model you just purchased.

Plus, it's got a detachable wrist rest you can use to perfect that posture – so your wrists aren't just hanging in the air like mine are right now while writing this (oops!). With Razer products continuously named in our best keyboards roundups, you know you're getting something quality here, too.

Ready to give your work and play space a significant upgrade? Check out some of the best gaming mice currently out there, and if this particular model isn't quite what you're looking for, peruse our picks for the best gaming keyboard as well. It's a regular peripheral party!

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.