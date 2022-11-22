Suspicious: Marvin the Martian joins Multiversus just as Bugs Bunny gets nerfed

Audio player loading…

MultiVersus is still technically in open beta, but in one of those senses where 'beta' doesn't really mean what it should; not least because it's been supported since launch with various seasonal content and battle passes. Season 2 has started, and the headline addition is everyone's favourite Marvin the Martian, a cartoon character with the rather dark goal of destroying Earth so it doesn't get in the way of his view of Venus.

Marvin is usually set against Bugs Bunny, who does seem to have a bit of a thing for space, though in Multiversus Marvin will also be using his space dynamite to blow up Scooby Doo and Arya Stark. The character's unlocked with in-game currency and comes with his particular brand of Martian weaponry: the B-23 Bubble Blaster, the K-62 Projectile Modulator (deflects projectiles) and a flag-plant for the red planet that sends enemies around it shooting into the atmosphere.

Season 2's also added a Game of Thrones map based on the throne room in King's Landing, featuring "Westeros based hazards" and presumably the chance to impale opponents on the iron throne.

Interestingly enough, Marvin the Martian was included in the early datamined leaks that have so far proven pretty accurate. These leaks also included characters that have yet to be announced including Gandalf and Legolas from The Lord of the Rings, the Joker as voiced by Mark Hamill, and Godzilla. Say what you will about Multiversus but it's building one heck of a roster.

As well as the arrival of Marvin in his little hoplite outfit, Season 2 overhauls the game's battle pass, which has been a bone of contention for some players. "We heard your feedback and made sure that there are no tiers without rewards," writes developer Player First Games . "We also tuned the number of points required to complete each tier so that the Battle Pass feels both engaging and rewarding."